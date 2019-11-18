Eric Bowman | November 18, 2019 11:40 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Cruise Lines Keep Growing, Innovating
After attending CruiseWorld 2019 last week, one thing remains abundantly clear – the cruise industry continues to flourish.
Props to our new friends over at Travel Weekly for putting on a terrific event. The excitement was palpable during the three-day event in Fort Lauderdale, and travel advisors were quite eager to learn all they could about the new and exciting things cruise lines have to offer.
From new ships to new destinations to new features, cruise companies continue to grow and grow and grow.
Several cruise lines kept mentioning how the next decade will see a plethora of bigger and better ships to appeal to more travelers. The industry is great at innovating and finding ways to keep the buzz on cruises high.
Holland America discussed their new initiatives around food and music. So, if you’re a food lover, wine lover and or a music lover, that is definitely a cruise company worth exploring.
MSC Cruises spoke on their new ships, as well as highlighting the Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in the Bahamas, which will welcome its first guests on December 5, 20199.
Norwegian Cruise Line touted all the new and exciting things on their radar, like the Norwegian Encore.
Carnival Cruise also spoke on their upcoming new ships, and Virgin Voyages was on hand to discuss their highly anticipated debut into the cruise market.
And of course, all the major players in the industry talked about how vital travel agents are to their business.
This is just a small sample of the massive news and learning experiences that took place at 2019 Cruise World. If you missed out this year, have no fret, the event will be back next year and at a new location in Miami!
Do you have a favorite cruise line? Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
