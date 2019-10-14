Eric Bowman | October 14, 2019 9:45 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Customer Service is Key
It’s a beautiful thing when brands truly understand the importance of customer service.
In the travel space, great customer service can go a long way.
Customers love to be treated fairly, and we all know people are bound to talk about their negative experiences more than their positive ones. Just log onto social media and it’s easy to see people love to complain when things don’t go their way.
I’m certainly guilty of a few upset tweets directed at poor customer service.
On the flip side though, shouldn’t we boast more and praise those companies who do come through with top-notch customer service?
Social media could use more sharing of positive experiences.
Last week, I needed assistance with a Delta flight, and I knew eventually I would have to speak to a customer service rep. I dread talking on the phone in these instances because you never know how it’s going to end up.
Will I get someone who clearly doesn’t want to be working? Will they be rude or fake nice? Will it be mostly a robot making me wait before I talk to a real human being? Or will it just be a normal person who can help my needs?
Thankfully, it was a nice guy who knew exactly what to do to in assisting my request. He even sounded like me, and for a brief moment, I felt I was in that credit card commercial where everyone who calls customer service gets someone with their exact personality traits.
Earlier this year, the level of service we received on our Norwegian Cruise Line vacation was above and beyond our expectations. It made the trip so much better and is something that still sticks with us.
Of course, service reps aren’t always the best. My poor father-in-law had one of the worst experiences with Spirit last month. He has since stated he will never fly with them again.
Customer service can make or break a business.
For travel agents, think about how you handle your customer service. Make note of which clients of yours need different care, as some people are just more sensitive than others – especially when it comes to how they’re treated when they’re spending money.
Have you had any great or horrific customer service experiences? Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
