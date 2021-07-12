Eric Bowman | July 12, 2021 1:15 PM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Customer Service More Important Now Than Ever
The last year has certainly made it clear how important customer service is in not just the travel industry but in every business.
For the travel industry though, as the pent-up demand is now exploding into tons of travelers hitting the roads, skies and now even the cruise ships, it’s imperative that customer service be top of mind.
Our trip over the July 4th holiday weekend ended up being canceled due to a family emergency.
We weren’t sure what to expect given the many horror stories I’ve come across over the last year. Plus, with the staffing shortages going around we expected to be waiting a while to speak to someone. We had a 12-hour window to make it all happen though.
The hotel cancellation process was smooth, and the rep was incredibly kind and understanding.
As for the flights, we never had to speak with someone, which I actually enjoyed. So, kudos to Delta for having multiple ways to get help. First, my wife opted for the text service to handle things, but when no time frame for completing our request was given, we began to panic. You never quite know with technology these days, so I picked up the phone.
After over six hours of being on hold on the phone, the text response came back, and the flight cancellation was handled in a matter of minutes.
I was quite relieved not to have to talk to anyone to be honest because I dread speaking with customer service reps due to previous experiences.
When you’ve dealt with people who clearly shouldn’t be working in customer service, you kind of hope you never have to go through that stuff again.
People remember when they’ve been treated poorly – most will remain loyal to the brands that do take care of them and treat them well.
It’s crucial that customer service remain a key focal point for businesses as travel continues to bounce back in a big way.
Great customer service can go a long way. The travel industry needs it to fully return to pre-pandemic levels.
What was your most recent customer service experience? Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
