Eric Bowman | December 09, 2019 10:15 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Disney Domination
The Disney brand has remained in the spotlight for nearly a month now after the launch of the Disney+ streaming service.
And while the company’s multitude of offerings is key to domination, the thing that started it all for them continues to shine bright.
Disney’s theme parks continue to innovate and hook guests into a world of wonder. As Disney World gears up for its 50th Anniversary in 2021, the move into a land dedicated to the Star Wars movie franchise is definitely delivering on the hype.
The opening of the new attraction Rise of the Resistance saw rave reviews for how well it immerses guests into the world of Star Wars as well as its advanced technology. It’s slated to open at Disneyland on January 17, 2020.
The hype around Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will only grow, especially as Disney gets the new hotel, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, set to open in 2021.
Of course, 2020 is expected to bring even more excitement with Avengers Campus coming to Disneyland in the summer and Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway and a new Cirque du Soleil show opening at Disney World in March.
Tokyo Disneyland and Disneyland Paris will also have new and exciting things coming in 2020.
But the theme parks aren’t the only place garnering big buzz for Disney.
The cruise line also continues to grab top honors from multiple media outlets’ editor’s picks as well as reader’s choice awards. And Adventures by Disney is another award-winning platform where travelers can experience that great Disney magic around the world.
Family travel is a billion-dollar industry, and Disney’s power to tug at the heartstrings of multiple generations combined with its continued creation of innovating concepts will always keep it at the top.
What's your favorite Disney park?
