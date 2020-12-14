Eric Bowman | December 14, 2020 12:35 PM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Dreaming of No Restriction Travel
Travel restrictions continue to impact the world.
Of course, there are a number of destinations already open to Americans this winter.
However, things are different. If you do plan to travel, you have to take note of that, follow the rules and be responsible.
But one day soon, we will be back to no restrictions.
We will have those times to take spontaneous trips on a whim and not worry about any odd rules in place that might impact our decisions.
There is optimism ahead for 2021 travel.
Pent up demand continues to build, and a recent survey suggests half of U.S. travelers plan to take the vaccine.
I currently do not have any big travel plans for the foreseeable future. Instead, I will be at home, dreaming of no restrictions on travel.
I long for the days when travel can return to its true glory. But at the same time, I do hope once border restrictions are lifted and everything is back open that the industry remains diligent on health and safety protocols.
What are your next travel plans?
Or will you too be at home, dreaming like me?
