Eric Bowman | March 23, 2020 10:13 AM ET

Bowman’s Travel Brief: Dreaming of Travel

Couple relaxing on an island beach
PHOTO: Couple relaxing on an island beach. (photo via Viktor_Gladkov/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

As the world seems to unravel,

I can only dream of travel.

My body is stuck at home.

I am unable to roam.

My mind in a faraway land,

Wishing my toes were in the sand.

Now my mind begins to drift,

I’m jumping off the ski lift.

I long to be on a boat,

On a private island that’s quite remote.

So, keep on social distancing,

And soon we will be visiting

Bucket list destinations

That will exceed expectations.

These are the dreams of a traveler forced into quarantine.

Now go wash your hands, and please practice clean hygiene.

-

In these unprecedented times, let’s lift each other up, avoid the blame game and instead choose to spread love and positivity.

This too shall pass.

And when it does, travel will bounce back in a big way.

Where are you dreaming of traveling to next?

Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_

Get Caught Up

In case you missed it:

Stay up to date on all the ways the Coronavirus Outbreak continues to impact the travel industry.

Over 6,000 travel members unite in an urgent plea to Congress for financial relief.

Learn how various tourism boards around the US are helping communities during the outbreak.

Check out the various travel sites and attractions you can tour virtually.

Cruise ship crews vow to return to the oceans.

