Eric Bowman | March 23, 2020 10:13 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Dreaming of Travel
As the world seems to unravel,
I can only dream of travel.
My body is stuck at home.
I am unable to roam.
My mind in a faraway land,
Wishing my toes were in the sand.
Now my mind begins to drift,
I’m jumping off the ski lift.
I long to be on a boat,
On a private island that’s quite remote.
So, keep on social distancing,
And soon we will be visiting
Bucket list destinations
That will exceed expectations.
These are the dreams of a traveler forced into quarantine.
Now go wash your hands, and please practice clean hygiene.
In these unprecedented times, let’s lift each other up, avoid the blame game and instead choose to spread love and positivity.
This too shall pass.
And when it does, travel will bounce back in a big way.
Where are you dreaming of traveling to next?
Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
