Eric Bowman | October 10, 2022 10:33 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Electric Planes Soon? Yes Please!
United Airlines hopes to have electric planes flying short routes by 2030
“We cannot continue doing and operating our business the way we do; it is imperative that we change it, and the way we’re going to change it is through investing in technology,” Mike Leskinen, United Airlines Ventures president, said in an interview with CNBC.
“Existing technology is going to either cause us to fly less, which is an unacceptable alternative, or continue with a carbon footprint, which we believe is equally unacceptable,” Leskinen said.
Imagine for a moment the U.S. invested in high-speed trains 50-plus years ago. Would the public be flying as much as they are today? I don’t think so.
But recent years have seen a rise in the discussion of creating more high-speed rail in the US. That itself would be a long process to complete. Get electric planes going soon and you likely win over the environmental crowd that’s clamoring for trains vs. planes.
United placed an order for 100 electric planes back in July of 2021. If they meet the 2030 mark, it will forever change aviation.
However, the real question is - how long will it take to become the industry norm? Look at the cars we drive. Electric vehicles have been on the scene for a while now, but many of us are still using gas and flipping out about the prices at the pump seemingly every summer.
I’m all for innovation and the idea of a safe electric plane. And starting it off with smaller, regional routes is certainly the way to go.
Do you think electric planes will one day become the industry norm? Let me know your thoughts on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
