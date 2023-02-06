Eric Bowman | February 06, 2023 10:10 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: End the Unnecessary Fees
Last week, President Biden highlighted continued efforts to eliminate travel-related fees.
Airlines and online booking services would be required to show the full price of plane tickets up front, including baggage and other fees, as well as forcing carriers to make changes to their compensation policies when flights are delayed or canceled.
Airlines would also be banned from charging fees for family members to sit with young children.
The Biden administration is also working to eliminate resort and destination fees. Plus, they're pushing back on companies like Ticketmaster who charge ridiculous fees for concerts, sporting events, etc.
Transparency is key – the travel industry needs more of it.
There’s a myriad of ways the travel industry can improve overall.
Ending unnecessary fees is a fantastic start at enhancing the customer experience, which will ultimately lead to more people traveling.
The government of course wants to boost the economy. One way to generate a significant increase is through travel and tourism.
Removing fees like these…becoming more transparent…it’s only going to do wonders for the consumer traveler’s wanderlust.
Which travel-related fee do you despise the most?
Let me know your thoughts on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
