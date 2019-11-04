Eric Bowman | November 04, 2019 9:48 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Escaping or Chasing the Cold Weather?
Winter is coming.
Well, depending on where you live, it may already have arrived even though it’s technically still the fall season.
Snow falling and temperatures dropping means it’s time to get away – whether that’s away from the cold or directly into it.
Now’s the time to start planning that winter trip if you haven’t already.
On Sunday I returned home to Georgia from a mini-vacation in Florida and sadly had to turn on the heat. I immediately began thinking of how I can get away from this cold weather at least once more this coming winter.
Of course, some of you travelers out there thrive on the low temperatures, booking vacations to snowy destinations for ski getaways and other winter activities.
No matter your preference, don’t hesitate to lock in a spot.
Places book up quicker for the holidays and prices are naturally higher the closer we get to the week of Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Eve as well, so consider early to mid-December or even January to schedule that beach, or mountain, getaway if you’re able to.
Some of us have no choice in traveling during those holiday times to see family. So why not spice it up and plan a family trip to a new or familiar destination for a great experience?
Travel agents – now is a great opportunity to ensure you finish 2019 strong.
Do you have any spontaneous clients? Search for deals and target these travelers for an unexpected last-minute trip. Contact the families you know that love the beach as well as the ones who can’t get enough of the snow.
Do you have plans to escape or chase the cold weather this year?
Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
