Eric Bowman | October 03, 2022 11:27 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Fall Is in the Air
Fall festivals.
Pumpkin patches.
Apple picking.
Leaf-peeping.
Haunted houses and spooky places.
These are all synonymous with the fall season.
But what about people traveling?
It’s not a super busy time of year for global travel, but some US destinations experience some of their biggest tourism numbers during the fall because of the reasons listed above.
Fall foliage travel continues to shine and as we enter the first week of October, many destinations are reaching their peak point for perfect leaf-peeping.
New insight shared by MMGY Travel Intelligence as part of its 2022 Portrait of American Travelers "Fall Edition" survey revealed that inflation and the rising cost of travel are leading some Americans to stay home this year.
But I think you’ll see most people taking day trips or short weekend getaways this fall to continue some form of travel. The pent-up demand from not being able to go anywhere for years rages on still.
It’s typical for this time of year for people to keep it local though since we’re fresh off the massive summer travel season and the big holiday travel season draws near.
That said, my sister just returned from a week at the beach with her family, and my in-laws visited the famous Mackinac Island last week.
Travel may slow some this fall, and airports won’t be as busy, but I expect the highways to still be crowded on weekends. I love a good road trip, but I sure do loathe driving on the interstate. Probably because so many people are just so bad at driving. And don’t even get me started on the traffic.
If you had a big summer trip or have something coming up this holiday season, you shouldn’t let it hold you back from doing some sort of travel this fall season, even if it’s small.
Traveling is good for the soul, and we should never stop doing it.
So, where are you traveling this fall? Let me know your thoughts on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
Get Caught Up
In case you missed it:
10 key travel advisories announced in September.
Travel agency groups report record sales for 2022, expect continued growth for 2023
Successful electric plane flight could expand regional flights.
Expect a huge holiday travel season.
Cruise lines react to Canada lifting COVID-19-related restrictions.
The power of Hispanic consumers in the travel industry.
The best events in every state this October.
Top Offers
For all your travel offer needs be sure to bookmark www.travelpulse.com/deals.
More by Eric Bowman
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS