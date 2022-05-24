Eric Bowman | May 23, 2022 9:59 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Find Your Travel Happy Place
A travel happy place – everybody has one.
For some, it’s whatever the new destination is, always finding joy in traveling to a place they’ve never been to before.
For others, it’s revisiting the same spot over and over again, rejoicing in the memories made in the past and the excitement of making new ones time and time again.
As travel returns, I think it’s important everyone identify what it is about travel that makes them happy, as well as which places bring them the most joy.
This is especially key given that the cost of traveling is increasing around the world.
New research shows that COVID-19 is no longer the biggest concern for many travelers right now – its high prices.
Despite this, there will be strong tourism numbers around the world this summer.
Some say it’s money that makes the world go round.
But I say it’s travel.
After all, money is just money. You can’t take it with you.
When you’re old and in those final moments on your death bed, money should be far from your thoughts. The experiences had and the memories made through travel will be so much more powerful and meaningful.
Where is your travel happy place?
