Eric Bowman | June 29, 2020 11:45 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Finding the Positives
Is it just me, or does there seem to be more and more negativity happening with each new week?
Can we all just take a moment to pause and instead focus on finding the positives?
The year 2020 isn’t what we expected or hoped for, but that doesn’t mean it has to be a lost year.
Times are hard, but good things are happening all around us – even in the travel industry.
Popular tourist destinations are reopening and while the experience is a bit different, travelers are still having a good time.
Read here on what it’s like to travel to Cancun right now, where resorts are stepping up their cleaning process.
This piece highlights what travelers are experiencing right now when visiting Jamaica.
Over at Walt Disney World, arguably the United States’ busiest tourist destination, the reopened hotels have taken steps to ensure guests a safe environment.
And in even more good news, a US Senator is proposing a new $4,000 vacation tax credit bill that would allow Americans the opportunity to spend money on travel within the US and its territories from now through January 1, 2022.
Travel agents and advisors are going through a tough period, but they remain as diligent as ever. Many are using this time to improve their skills to become certified specialists in new areas, as well as learn from experts via webinars and virtual events.
Positives are all around us right now. I encourage you to look for them and do your best to shut out the negative.
The tourism industry is adjusting to make travel safe again, and we love to see it.
What positives are happening in your life at this moment?
Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
Get Caught Up
In case you missed it:
Follow the Coronavirus Outbreak trends page for all the latest travel-related COVID-19 news.
US Travel reacts to Europe banning Americans when the EU reopens to international travelers.
Airlines threaten to ban passengers who are refusing to wear masks.
Delta extends its block on middle seats, while American Airlines ends theirs.
Don’t miss the Luxury Expo on demand.
These popular destinations are reopening to tourists in July.
And these are the flight routes scheduled to return in July.
Top Offers
For all your travel offer needs be sure to bookmark www.travelpulse.com/deals.
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS