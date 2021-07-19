Eric Bowman | July 19, 2021 11:40 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Flexibility Is Key
We never know what might happen.
I think it’s safe to say that’s clearer these days than it’s ever been.
You have to be flexible when it comes to travel right now. Rules and restrictions are constantly changing, and you may have to adapt on the fly.
The last year of travel has been a whirlwind and things are slowly but surely getting back to normal.
However, being flexible is crucial – both in deciding where to travel right now as well as once you do get out there. Whether you’re hoping to cruise in these new conditions, visit an all-inclusive or explore the outdoors, you have to be ready for the unexpected.
Some things may not be open, others may be limited in what you can do, and something you thought you’d be doing may change at the last minute.
For example, my mother-in-law got a call late last week that her Greece cruise had been overbooked and they wanted to know if she would be willing to make a change. She decided to be flexible with her travel plans and was offered a refund and a free future cruise that has to be used sometime before the end of the year.
It’s less than ideal to have to change travel plans. However, nobody should be afraid to travel right now. Everyone should prepare themselves should a change need to be made though.
This is why it’s so key to work with a travel advisor when planning your trips, so you always have someone there to help you. Additionally, having travel insurance is a must now.
