Bowman’s Travel Brief: Free Testing? Yes, Please!
It was a whirlwind of a week for those in the world of travel after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) changed air travel requirements for return entry into the United States.
Starting January 26, travelers entering the U.S. must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours.
The travel industry had to react quickly.
For travel advisors, many were in panic mode, responding to loads of calls and questions from their clients.
Thankfully, all-inclusive resorts in Mexico and the Caribbean islands – the two international destinations where majority of Americans are actually traveling these days – stepped up to provide options for tourists.
Several of them are going above and beyond offering free on-site COVID-19 testing.
This will go a long way in easing the minds of those who are considering international travel right now.
Kudos to these resorts for swift action to get this done, especially considering the short window of time the CDC set with the start date.
Why wasn’t this done at any point in 2020 though? A more advanced notice wouldn’t have led to frantic reactions and in some cases sleepless nights for travel advisors and suppliers.
This will, unfortunately, be another setback for some, as businesses take another hit on likely cancellations from people who don’t want to go through the testing process.
But hopefully, it will lead to a major comeback for travel advisors.
It's another moment to showcase the importance of working with an advisor to book vacations. There are a number of questions surrounding the travel experience now, and a travel advisor can help make things much easier for anyone looking to take a trip.
