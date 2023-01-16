Eric Bowman | January 16, 2023 4:00 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Get the Kids Their Passport
Over the holiday break, my wife gave birth to a baby boy.
As we spent the next few days in the hospital, we dreamed of all the places we ct wait to take him and his sister. The adventures as a family of four gave us strength through those sleepless nights (and still do – fingers crossed little man sleeps through the night soon!)
To get that started our son will need his passport. His sister, who turns three this month, has put hers to use already with a trip to the Bahamas. It would have more stamps if she weren’t born into a global pandemic.
I love that my children will experience international travel at a young age, something I never did. I didn’t get my own passport until I got married and my wife chose Greece for our honeymoon.
Did you know that not even half of the U.S. population has a passport?
While 2022 did see a boost in the overall number of passports for U.S. citizens (over 151 million in 2022 compared to 146 million in 2019), it’s still mind-boggling to me that more Americans don’t have a valid passport.
Chances are you know several people without a passport.
Make it a 2023 goal to help change that, especially for families.
Travel is vital to our well-being. It helps people connect with others, and I believe learning about the world outside of our community at such a young age can help kids grow into more compassionate human beings.
Do the kids in your life have their passports?
