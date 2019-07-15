Eric Bowman | July 15, 2019 8:55 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Getting Through the Long Flight
It can be grueling.
Agonizing.
Sometimes, it can even be downright painful.
The long flight is full of challenges, even for veteran travelers.
Everyone has their limits on length, with some needing to split the trip with layovers, some barely being able to get through a two-hour flight and others powering through on the 10, 12 or even 14-hour non-stop flight.
Can you handle the 5 to 6-hour cross country flight from the east coast to the west?
What about the 19-hour flight that Singapore Airlines launched in the fall of 2018?
Obviously, it depends on the person and the destination and everyone is different, but these types of flights are worth the long hours. Sure, it may feel like forever in your little airplane seat, but that’s why you should always get up and walk around the plane a few times.
Plus, in-flight entertainment is incredible these days.
Play games, binge watch your favorite tv show, enjoy the latest on-demand movies, catch up on work, read a book, or listen to music to help you fall asleep.
Even if you’re the type who can’t be helped by entertainment, just focus on the destination.
Because upon landing, all is well.
That’s the key. You can’t let how you arrived impact your trip moving forward. You made it. Who cares how, right? Enjoy this time in this new place you’ve most likely been dreaming of for months or even years.
The journey may be tough, but the end result should be all worth it.
How do you get through long flights? I'd love to hear from you so let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
Get Caught Up
In case you missed it:
The troubles for Boeing continue as United Airlines and American Airlines extended cancellations to November.
A wildfire forced evacuations in Maui last week. Here’s how travel agents aided their impacted clients.
TravelPulse spoke with Disney to find out what’s new at Disney World and Disneyland this summer.
TravelPulse was on the scene as travel television personality Samantha Brown christened AmaWaterways’ new AmaMagna in Austria.
A new survey shows intriguing trends in travel.
Top Offers
The travel industry celebrates Christmas in July with special savings.
Don’t miss the chance to earn 20,000 miles on your way to your Antigua through American Airline Vacations.
Enjoy free nights, special rates and room upgrades in Hawaii through Blue Sky Tours.
Save up to 26% in Mexico and the Dominican Republic through Travel Impressions.
Save on the All-Fun Inclusive vacation at Hotel Xcaret Mexico.
And as always, for all your travel offer needs be sure to bookmark www.travelpulse.com/deals
More by Eric Bowman
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS