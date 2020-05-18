Eric Bowman | May 18, 2020 11:11 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Glimmers of Hope
The travel bounce back is slowly but surely taking place.
Just last week, Global Data reported a spike in travel and tourism deal activity.
Additionally, market research from Sports and Leisure Research Group revealed that plenty of Americans would be willing to travel right now.
That survey found that 58% of respondents would actually want to take a cruise right now if they could.
While the entire travel industry is going take some time before it gets back to where it once was, we can take solace in knowing that we’re one day closer to the end of this pandemic, which means one day closer to freely traveling wherever our heart’s desire.
State’s around the US continue to lift restrictions and plan phased re-openings.
Even Italy, a country that was once the world’s epicenter for the virus, now has plans to re-open its country to tourism in June.
The world essentially took a pause for several months.
As travelers, that has been extremely difficult to handle.
But there are glimmers of hope now.
More and more borders will open up in the coming months and restrictions will be lifted.
This aberration for the travel industry has been a devastating setback for many. But what’s the best way to recover when you get knocked down?
You get back up again.
So, hang on to the hope.
Power through as best you can, because once we’re on the other side of this, things can only go up from here.
What are your future travel plans?
Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
