Eric Bowman | September 12, 2022 9:15 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Global All Inclusives
The Caribbean is synonymous with all-inclusive resorts.
My first experience in the world of all-inclusive resorts though was my honeymoon in Greece.
I wanted to go to Hawaii for our honeymoon because I had never been before. However, my wife, who has been a world traveler since she was a child, was quite determined to get me out of the country.
At the time I proposed, I didn’t even have a passport.
The whirlwind of a trip ended up sparking my travel bug and ultimately led to me working here at TravelPulse. And funny enough, my first ever work trip for TravelPulse was to an all-inclusive resort in the Caribbean.
Those in the Caribbean vs. those in Europe have their differences for sure, but the sentiment remains – eat and drink to your heart's content. It’s a comfortable way to venture to a new destination – whether you want to explore the area with guided excursions, relax in idyllic locales or party with lively entertainment.
Of course, all-inclusives vary by region and even by brand. Club Med, touting the title of “pioneer of the all-inclusive” is known for its nightly entertainment while Hotel Xcaret immerses visitors into a region.
And many in the Caribbean cater more to the American clientele, so no surprise, they have several more food options.
It’s no secret that the all-inclusive market is blossoming. More and more properties are being built and bigger name brands like Hyatt and Marriott are tapping further into this sector as well.
Europe is poised to get more all-inclusive resorts. Saudi Arabia is planning multiple new all-inclusive resorts along the Red Sea.
The world of all-inclusive resorts will continue to grow, and I highly recommend travelers expand their travel plans to visit these types of hotels beyond just the Caribbean.
We recently surveyed travel advisors, aka the real travel influencers, for their favorite all-inclusive resorts around the world. Here are their picks for the top all-inclusives around the world.
Where is your favorite all-inclusive resort?
Let me know your thoughts on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
