Eric Bowman | October 07, 2019 9:28 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Going New Places, Meeting New Faces
Travel brings people together.
The other day, I was scrolling through social media and as I became envious seeing beautiful pictures of Europe from my friends, I had to stop myself.
It’s much easier for these friends to travel on the weekend to awesome locations in Europe because they live there. And how cool is it that I even know them in the first place. I never would’ve met them if not for travel.
As I put my phone down, I tried to count just how many new friends I’ve made in the last few years from travel and where they all live.
I have friends in England, Sweden, France, Amsterdam, Greece, Canada and China. One lives as a digital nomad and just spent half the year touring Asia. Some of the people I met in Europe, others I met on a tour through Morocco or through work in Mexico and the Caribbean.
I still remain in touch with my amazing tour guide in Morocco and I’m thankful for all the people I’ve met in Mexico and the Caribbean.
As I’ve often said before, there’s great power in travel.
So, don’t get jealous each time you see stunning images on social media from your friends. Be happy you know them and that they’re experiencing a new place.
Reminisce on the memories you share with these new friends and you never know; it might just spark the idea for a new trip where you can meet even more new people.
With trips coming up to Los Cabos and France before the end of the year, I’m looking forward to the new faces I’ll meet and when we can discuss all things travel and life.
Do you make friends in new places each time you travel? Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
Get Caught Up
In case you missed it:
Passengers had to be evacuated after the Disney Skyliner gondola malfunctioned.
Delta announced improvements for travel agents.
Third-party booking sites can lead to fraudulent and misleading hotel bookings.
A new survey shows the reasons for traveler confidence in the Dominican Republic.
A federal judge wants Carnival Cruise Line to fix their pollution problems faster.
Royal Caribbean's Coco Beach Club will open in January 2020.
Planet Hollywood to open in Jamaica.
