Eric Bowman | March 07, 2022 4:00 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Have Food, Will Travel
I can’t stop thinking about the food I ate while at the La Casa de la Playa TravFORUM.
Yesterday morning, I wished I was back at the best brunch in Mexico instead of eating cereal. The Sunday brunch at Hotel Xcaret Mexico is an extra charge to guests at the resort, however, it is included for those staying at the new La Casa de la Playa, a luxury boutique all-inclusive resort by Hoteles Xcaret.
My love for food is strong, and that brunch will undoubtedly be one of my top 5 meals of the year.
Of course, all breakfast, lunch and dinner at La Casa de la Playa were also above and beyond your typical all-inclusive food. There’s no buffet, but there is fine dining courtesy of famous celebrity chefs. Wagyu steak for lunch? Yes, please!
Oh, and there were also some unique dishes that led to me eating things I’ve never tried before, like grasshopper and chocolate-covered crickets.
The grasshopper dish was part of a nine-course meal, which may have played a role in me not even realizing I was eating it until after fellow guests at the table brought it up.
The menu described the dish as a mini jicama roll with soft cheese, grasshopper, and corn smut with cold tomato soup.
It was delicious and I would definitely eat it again! The chocolate-covered crickets…not so much though.
But I can say I at least tried it, adding to my growing bizarre food list that consists of snake and sheep’s head. Ten years ago, I would’ve laughed in your face if you told me that I would eat any of those items.
Trying new things is part of the beauty of travel. Obviously, though, I had the familiar favorites while in Mexico. I probably eat my weight in guacamole every time I cross the border, and this trip produced the best chilaquiles I’ve ever had, courtesy of Tuch de Luna at La Casa de la Playa.
The food experiences during my travels will remain key memories for me, and while I’m reminiscing about Mexico right now, tomorrow I’ll move on to dreaming about the food I might eat during my next trip.
What food keeps you traveling? Do you have favorite dishes that you love to re-visit?
Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
Stay tuned for more coverage from the La Casa De La Playa travForum.
