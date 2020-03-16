Eric Bowman | March 16, 2020 11:28 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Hug a Travel Agent
What a wild week.
As the coronavirus outbreak continues to shake up the travel industry, agents and advisors have been trying to weather the storm.
Cancellations have been taking place since the word coronavirus began to trend globally. However, last week brought a ban on travel from Europe, heavily impacting tourism everywhere.
TSA Adds New Coronavirus Page to Website to Help TravelersAirlines & Airports
Norwegian Cancels 85 Percent Of FlightsAirlines & Airports
Rail Companies Modifying Schedules, Waiving Change FeesCar Rental & Rail
Aruba Government Suspends All Inbound Travel by Non-ResidentsDestination & Tourism
A few agents I recently spoke with say as soon as that ban was announced, even more cancellations began to happen from their clients.
Some travelers have decided to re-schedule, but it’s fair to say every travel agent and advisor is experiencing cancellations.
If you know one, send all the good vibes you can to a travel agent.
If you’re practicing social distancing right now, send a virtual hug their way.
The industry always leans on them, and once this all settles, there is no doubt the industry will look to the agents and advisors to help lift the travel world back up.
But right now, agents and advisors need all the help and support they can get.
These are unprecedented times, with some suggesting that the coronavirus outbreak will have a bigger hit on the travel industry than 9/11 ever did.
That said, travel will bounce back.
It always does.
So many people thought that travel agents were going away, especially after 9/11 happened.
However, agents have been on the rise and showing strong results prior to this virus outbreak.
This too shall pass.
Stay strong and know that summer and fall are just around the corner, and before we know it, we’ll all be in the busy holiday travel season.
Has the coronavirus impacted your travel plans? Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
Get Caught Up
In case you missed it:
Stay up to date on all the ways the Coronavirus Outbreak continues to impact the travel industry.
Disney is closing its parks, cruise line hotels and shops.
However, last week, Disneyland did unveil new details about its new Avengers Campus set to open in July.
United Airlines is reducing capacity and cutting salaries. American Airlines is cutting 75 percent of international capacity. And Delta’s CEO is also taking a pay cut.
Here’s how leading hotel brands around the world are adapting amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Top Offers
Time is running out on United Vacations’ Worldwide Sale.
Save on scuba diving at Sandals Resorts.
Get the 5th night free at the all-new Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana.
Save money and get the 5th night free at the Hilton Playa del Carmen.
And as always, for all your travel offer needs be sure to bookmark www.travelpulse.com/deals.
More United States
More by Eric Bowman
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS