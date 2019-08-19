Eric Bowman | August 19, 2019 10:25 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: It’s All About the Food
Culinary delights, am I right?
I know I’m not the only one who plans travel solely around food. Most of my best meals have come from traveling, and I’d venture that most reading this might say the same thing.
I love getting to explore new destinations and dine on new, delicious dishes. It’s a thrilling part of the vacation, and to me, makes any work trip look appealing.
Which is why I was quite sad to discover a recent survey highlighted that many Americans don’t try the local cuisine when on vacation.
Of course, I was not surprised by this at all. Too many people hit up McDonald's while traveling internationally and never venture out of their comfort zone.
Freshly made guacamole in Mexico? Yes, please! Sushi in Japan, dim sum in China, tapas in Spain, spanakopita in Greece, the list goes on and on for amazing food around the world everyone should try.
Yes, even escargot in France. It’s not for me, but I know some people absolutely love it. My wife is one of them, and while I didn’t have much desire for it on my food list, I knew I had to at least try it. You can’t go to France and not give it a taste. Same with foie gras, a dish we both found to be less than satisfying but something we knew we had to power through.
It’s mind-boggling how some people won’t give any of the food mentions above a chance.
I do love that hotels are taking their culinary plans to the next level though, and cruise ships continue to innovate as well. Food options at the airport are also improving, so maybe one day all airplanes will have great food.
One can dream, right?
For me, food makes the destination.
I could be going somewhere I’ve been multiple times and still be excited about trying a new restaurant or re-visiting an old favorite.
Sure, the unfortunate experience of bad meals at places do come up, but they should never prevent you from trying new meals in the future.
Food brings so much joy to people’s lives, both when we’re happy and sad. It should always be something you can write home about (in a positive way of course), whether you’re traveling abroad or in the United States.
What are your favorite foodie destinations? Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
