Eric Bowman | July 01, 2019 11:23 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Last-Minute Planning
Last-minute planning can be a whirlwind of excitement or it could end up disastrous.
When it comes to a vacation, I always recommend planning well in advance. However, sometimes you just get the itch to travel and you need to get away quick.
Oftentimes, the holidays can feature a plethora of last-minute travelers, especially those summer holidays.
The Fourth of July is a big one. With it falling on a Thursday this year, millions of people are venturing out for a long weekend if they haven’t already started their vacation.
AAA Travel estimates around 49 million people will travel in some way this Independence Day, which will set a new record.
How many of those millions planned their trips months ago, and how many are deciding today to book a last-minute trip?
There are still some deals to be found, but for the most part, places are booked up for this busy holiday weekend.
Of course, that shouldn’t stop you from traveling somewhere and enjoying yourself.
Start by talking with a travel agent because they are the greatest resource in securing the best possible travel plans, particularly if you’re in dire need of that last-minute vacation.
Budget may ultimately play a big role in where you end up traveling, which is why it’s so crucial to book with a travel agent to maximize the last-minute planning process. It’ll save you from any possibility of a disastrous trip.
What are your plans for the Fourth of July holiday? Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
