Eric Bowman | October 11, 2021 6:00 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Making Connections
Did you miss the meet and greet at all last year during the pandemic shutdown?
Meetings and events are vital to the travel industry, and I am thrilled that more and more of them keep returning to the space.
If you haven’t attended an industry event yet, know that the experience is a bit different, but the best part remains.
Obviously, the changes are due to the protocols and restrictions that have been impacting travel for far too long.
But it’s the ability to connect with new people as well as those we’ve all dearly missed that still sticks with you.
The year of the virtual-only event is behind us. However, several events are likely to be hybrid, with some sort of virtual component remaining. While I do like that element, being in person is unmatched.
Back in April I attended the WTTC Global Summit, which was the first in-person global travel event since the pandemic began. For that event, I had to be tested on-site prior to attending.
Last week I flew up to Milwaukee, Wisconsin for the SATW Convention and I only needed to show my vaccine card to enter.
Times continue to change, and the industry will keep adapting to make things happen.
This week I’m headed down to Cancun, Mexico for the ALG Ascend Conference. I’m looking forward to continuing to make connections.
After all, making connections is how the industry thrives.
When is your next event? Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
