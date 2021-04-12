Eric Bowman | April 12, 2021 10:26 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Missing Sports Travel
The last two weeks have been big for the sports world.
NCAA basketball completed its tournaments, Major League Baseball returned to action and The Masters golf tournament had a historic finish with Hideki Matsuyama becoming the first Japanese man to win a golf major.
The majority of these took place with limited fans in attendance.
The Texas Rangers did pack 40,000 fans into the stands for opening day though, which was quite the sight.
Capacity levels will continue to fluctuate by team, both in MLB and NBA games this spring and summer.
And then there’s the Tokyo Olympics, another event greatly impacted by the pandemic. Sadly, it won’t have any fans at all. It’s unfortunate, but it’s the right move for health and safety reasons.
I do hope Tokyo receives another chance at hosting the Olympic games sooner than later. The next five are set: Beijing in 2022, Paris in 2024, Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo in 2026 and Los Angeles in 2028.
The sports scene sure is different right now, but the light at the end of the tunnel draws near though.
It appears the fall football season will be all fans as the NFL expects to have full stadiums this coming season.
The sports travel industry is a market that could see huge growth once the pandemic ends as fans are eager to see their teams in person again. I know I can’t wait to tailgate with friends and family again before I catch an Atlanta Falcons game and or a Georgia Bulldogs game in person this fall.
Which teams do you root for? Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
