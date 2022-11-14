Eric Bowman | November 14, 2022 10:47 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: More Robots?
Last week, GlobalData research noted that the robotics industry is expected to grow by a compound annual growth rate of over 21 percent in 2030, reaching $216 billion.
“Robotics in travel and tourism was considered as a gimmick in the past, used as early as 2015 for guest experiences without improving efficiency for staff,” said Sarah Coop, Analyst at GlobalData. “But, as the technology improved, investment has started increasing, resulting in robots for room service deliveries, cleaning services using UV light, inspection services using drones, translation services, and customer service to improve operational efficiency.”
Innovations in technology continue to make things better all around. When it comes to the travel industry, more robots should mean a better overall travel experience – both from a business and leisure travel standpoint.
However, what could be a concern is - how will this impact jobs for actual humans?
The GlobalData report said the growth is not expected to harm human employment opportunities.
But how different might things be in 2030?
Have the staffing shortages of late perhaps impacted the future use of robots in the travel industry?
Time will tell. How do you feel about the growing use of robots in the industry?
