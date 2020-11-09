Eric Bowman | November 09, 2020 10:47 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: More Testing, Please
Last week, American Airlines announced it would expand its pre-flight COVID-19 testing to new destinations and more and more airports will be offering testing programs for passengers.
It’s great for the travel industry and an additional step toward recovery. The more testing availability out there, the more people are apt to get out and travel.
After all, it is a requirement to provide a negative COVID-19 test for a number of popular tourist destinations at the moment.
Plus, it adds so much peace of mind before any trip these days to know you don’t have the virus that’s wreaked havoc on the world in 2020.
But why has it taken this long for airlines and airports to make this more accessible to travelers?
It hasn’t been a major focal point or priority among the air travel industry since the pandemic began.
However, it was among the necessary conditions the cruise industry featured to get the no sail order lifted by the CDC.
Can you imagine if the cruise lines didn’t initially include 100% testing of all passengers and crew as part of their plan to safely return?
The backlash would be massive. But yet, it’s barely mentioned in regard to flying on planes.
Sure, there have been multiple studies about the chances of coronavirus spreading on planes and how low it actually is, but it’s still not perfect. For every good story about the low chance of spreading, there are still bad stories of travelers and even TSA workers contracting COVID-19.
The cruise industry, which has faced an unfair amount of blame, knows the importance of proper testing to help get the travel industry back in better business.
It’s time the aviation industry gets on board with full testing. Tour operators should be taking this approach as well.
We don't know exactly when a vaccine will be readily available for the masses and many are skeptical of taking it right away. Therefore, testing needs to be a high priority to get things going again.
Forget the fear of losing customers by requiring testing and make it easier for travelers to confirm they’re negative before their trip, thus helping ensure you’re doing all you can to prevent the spread.
Testing will be vital to the recovery of the travel industry. Agree or disagree? Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
Get Caught Up
In case you missed it:
What is the future of travel under a Biden presidency?
Hotel CEOs see positive signs for the travel industry in 2021.
A timeline of the cruise industry’s shutdown to reopening.
These places top the list of 2020 holiday travel destinations.
Delta Air Lines steps up its diversity initiatives.
Check out these ultra-private domestic escapes for the whole family.
Top Offers
These are the top offers for November.
For all your travel offer needs be sure to bookmark www.travelpulse.com/deals
More United States
More by Eric Bowman
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS