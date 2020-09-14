Eric Bowman | September 14, 2020 9:39 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: One Week Left to Make Your Voice Heard on Cruising to the CDC
The coronavirus pandemic has devastated the cruise industry.
While some cruise ships have returned to the water, the US is still under a no sail order.
The deadline for the public to make comments to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is September 21.
Have you made your voice heard yet?
Cruise line CEO’s are frustrated with the continued delay as they certainly want to return to service.
“Enough is enough,” Frank Del Rio, CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, said. “All we are asking for is the opportunity to demonstrate we take this very, very seriously,” Del Rio continued. “Health and safety are buzz words we hear every day but that has been the backbone of our industry forever.”
Comments to the CDC are open to the public to read as well, and while the majority have been positive about wanting cruising to return, some have been negative.
No matter which side you sit on, if you’re passionate about whether cruising returns or continues to remain shut down, it’s important to inform the CDC how you feel.
You can even do so anonymously if you don’t want your name out there.
Let them know here.
Get Caught Up
In case you missed it:
The US State Department updated its travel advisory warning to Mexico.
Puerto Rico has reopened but travelers will need a negative COVID test to enter and they must quarantine after arriving.
Disney plans to reopen 50% of hotels and resorts by end of the fiscal year.
FAAs proposes waiving minimum flight requirements for airlines.
These are the trendiest destinations for summer 2021, so far.
And these are the most Google searched destinations for 2021 vacations around the world.
