Eric Bowman | August 01, 2022 10:37 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Raise the Stakes, Reach New Heights
This past weekend I attended the Global Travel Marketplace (GTM), which brings together elite-level advisors and suppliers from the world.
In speaking with many of these million-dollar travel advisors at the event, it was clear to see they were not fully satisfied.
They’re hungry for more.
And shouldn’t we all be?
To do that we have to raise the stakes.
Now, I’m not talking about gambling here, but rather stepping up and elevating your game. To be bold, to not hold back, and to seriously “let ‘er rip.”
The advisors at GTM all want to keep growing their business. They’ve made over a million dollars in sales in the last year, but they’re actively making the moves to reach new heights.
Whether it be in your business or personal life, we all have something we know we can improve upon. As you’re reading this now, you’re probably already thinking of what that is.
Maybe it’s just an idea at this point or maybe you’ve thought out a plan.
Whatever it is, it’s time to get to work.
So, how will you raise the stakes in your daily life?
What’s your next move?
Let me know your thoughts on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
Get Caught Up
In case you missed it:
Top 10 key travel advisories announced in July.
JetBlue merges with Spirit – will it really mean lower fares?
Royal Caribbean is no longer COIVD testing on short cruises.
Carnival Cruise Line is also lifting several COVID-related protocols.
These experiences take luxury travel to the next level.
These are the best August events in each state.
Top Offers
For all your travel offer needs be sure to bookmark www.travelpulse.com/deals.
More by Eric Bowman
- Travel Industry’s Top Advisors and Suppliers Connect at Global Travel Marketplace
- Bowman’s Travel Brief: On the Length of Vacations
- Bowman’s Travel Brief: Delays and Cancellations - An Unfortunate but Natural Part of Air Travel
- Bowman’s Travel Brief: Always Seat the Families Together
- The Top Highlights Onboard the Brand New Disney Wish Cruise Ship
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS