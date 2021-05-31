Eric Bowman | May 30, 2021 11:27 PM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Remember Your Travel Etiquette
I’ve been on six different planes over the last month – each time I am quickly reminded at how people have forgotten to travel.
The pandemic brought travel to a halt, and this spring and summer marks the first type of trip for many Americans.
I implore to you make sure you and your family remember proper travel etiquette.
Look, I understand nobody is perfect. Things happen. However, the current spike in unruly behavior on airplanes and at airports needs to slow down.
Berating and or attacking passengers or airline crew, like we saw last week with the Southwest incident that went viral, needs to stop.
“Gate lice” – the people crowding the boarding area before it’s their turn to get on the plane – is something I’ve just come to live with now while traveling. I don’t see that going away any time soon. Not even a pandemic could end it.
Also, there’s no need to shove people and try to be one of the first few off the plane. Have some patience and wait your turn. If you happen to be running late for a connecting flight, try voicing that to others.
Flight attendants come by plenty of times asking for trash, so why are folks still trashing their seats? And don’t even get me started on travelers removing their shoes.
You can be a slob at home. Here on the plane? Get it together.
Most people are good-hearted travelers, but there a few bad apples out there unfortunately who could ruin a vacation for others.
To those I say…would it kill you to be kind?
What’s your craziest passenger encounter while traveling? Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
Get Caught Up
In case you missed it:
CDC approves cruising from U.S. ports and announces changes to masks requirements for vaccinated cruise passengers.
Florida says it will fine cruise lines who ask for proof of vaccinations.
These are the latest reopening dates for Europe’s top travel destinations.
Key travel advisories announced in May.
Universal Orlando will no longer require masks for fully vaccinated guests.
Here’s how you can win free cruise and vacation packages just for getting vaccinated.
Top trending staycation destinations.
Top Offers
For all your travel offer needs be sure to bookmark www.travelpulse.com/deals.
More United States
More by Eric Bowman
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS