Eric Bowman | September 27, 2021 8:00 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Reopening the World
Travel connects us like nothing else can.
This World Tourism Day, we continue to find ourselves in a web of ever-changing travel restrictions that hinder what it is we all love to do – explore all that this beautiful planet has to offer.
Destinations around the globe are altering entry requirements while some aren’t even open yet for tourism.
Thailand had planned to open more destinations in October, but just last week the country pushed back to November. Australia hopes to reopen by Christmas at the latest.
The long process of the world returning to being 100% open for travel furthers on, adding to the pent-up demand and frustrations.
Businesses of all types in the travel industry continue to suffer. The WTTC reported that COVID-related travel restrictions are costing the US almost $198 million daily.
Thankfully we are inching closer to a full reopening, as the US announced it will finally allow Europeans to enter in November.
Of course, the way we’re traveling with various new rules in place will remain for several more months. It’s become second nature for many travelers though, as research indicates Americans are settling into a new normal of travel.
The further we push back the reopening of the world, the more the mindset of the American traveler changes. How much will that impact international travel? For some, it only fuels the desire to travel longer and see more, whereas others who may have somewhat considered traveling abroad may just continue opting for the ease and comfort of domestic travel.
Some just want the world to completely reopen now. After all, more than 400 destinations around the world have earned the World Travel and Tourism Council's Safe Travels Stamp.
Should the world fully reopen? What say you? Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
