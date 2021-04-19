Eric Bowman | April 19, 2021 11:11 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Responsible Travel
How often do you think about your environmental effect when traveling?
As Earth Day approaches this week, it’s always a great time to reflect on how our decisions impact our world.
The travel industry is slowly but surely on its bounce back. More and more people will be traveling soon, and we all saw how mother nature responded when a majority of the globe was forced to stay home.
So, as you get back vacations and work trips, keep in mind the choices you make and the consequences of your actions.
A positive from this entire pandemic is that it’s making many re-thinking how they travel. A recent survey from Virtuoso showed that 82% of respondents say the pandemic has made them want to travel more responsibly in the future.
Being a responsible traveler these days takes on multiple meanings, both in terms of eco-friendly and health and safety.
We are still in this pandemic, but safe, responsible travel can be done now, and a stronger effort from all travelers to be more eco-friendly should be put forth into future trips once the era of COVID-19 is gone.
From the destinations we chose to the places we stay to our everyday decisions, it’s no secret we can all be better in how we travel.
There will soon be a travel boom. I think we owe it to the world to make sure as we explore by air, land and sea, we treat it right and we make a conscient effort to be responsible travelers.
Where is your next vacation? Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
