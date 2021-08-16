Eric Bowman | August 16, 2021 10:04 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Returning Restrictions
The Delta variant continues to make its impact on the travel industry.
Over the last two weeks, we’ve seen several popular destinations reinstate restrictions on travel, from countries updating entry requirements and mandating travelers be vaccinated to multiple US cities implementing proof of vaccine requirements.
Cruise lines have changed protocols as well adding testing and mask requirements regardless of vaccination. Martinique even asked travelers to leave amidst a local lockdown.
In 2020, we all had high hopes for a better summer travel season in 2021. Things started off with a strong push but it’s almost as if we appear to be turning back the clock.
This is not a time to panic though. Traveling safely can still be done, provided proper health and safety guidelines are followed. If you want to travel internationally, especially via cruising, the process will be much easier if you’re vaccinated.
The returning restrictions and the challenge to navigate the wild travel world right now are more reasons everyone should be booking with a travel advisor.
Follow the rules, take health and safety precautions and book with a travel advisor for an added layer of security. That’s the message the industry needs to band together on to power through this pandemic.
How do you feel about the returning restrictions? Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
