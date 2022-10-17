Eric Bowman | October 17, 2022 9:39 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Rising Airfares
Is it getting out of hand?
I asked some travel advisor friends this and the consensus was that yes, airfare prices are kind of absurd right now.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index (CPI) recently showed that airfares rose over 40 percent in September compared to the same month in 2021, the fastest rate on record.
And they’re about to get even worse.
Holiday airfares could reach record highs, due to inflation as well as supply and demand.
So, what’s a traveler and a travel advisor to do?
Get angry? Just laugh it off? Not travel by plane at all?
Some will undoubtedly fall into that final category, selecting their destination based on driving distances.
I don’t think we’ll be setting any air travel passenger records this holiday season. If there’s a record to be set for passenger total, it will be around a holiday sometime in 2023 though as more of the travel industry continues its return to 2019 numbers.
How much are airfare prices impacting your or your clients’ travel decisions?
