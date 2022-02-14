Eric Bowman | February 14, 2022 11:20 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Romance Travel
Happy Valentine’s Day!
Romance is in the air, and it’s making an impact in the travel industry as well.
Several travel advisors I’ve spoken with recently all mentioned a much better boost in bookings for Valentine’s Day weekend this year, with some saying their clients opted to celebrate the romantic holiday with a longer getaway over this upcoming weekend’s President’s Day holiday.
From couple’s getaways in Mexico and the Caribbean to winter celebrations at ski resorts, this time of year is great for traveling with your loved one.
Of course, romantic getaways don’t have to be subjected to just February. There have been tons of deals available this month that travelers are taking advantage of for future trips.
This summer is bound to be a big one for the travel industry.
You can certainly bet there will be several romantic trips during that time and throughout all of 2022 as well.
So many people have been saving up, waiting for this time to finally travel. Too many people have been cooped up inside, dealing with the issues of everyday life. Now’s a great time to book that romantic trip if you haven’t had a special getaway in a while.
Romance travel is a thriving sector in the industry, and it’s bound to continue to boom with lots of destination weddings and honeymoons on the horizon as well. Several weddings and honeymoon trips were pushed back due to the pandemic. 2022 will definitely see a resurgence in that area.
I have a short trip upcoming with just my wife while grandma watches the toddler, and we are both extremely excited to get away just the two of us.
When’s your next romantic getaway?
