Eric Bowman | January 13, 2020 10:39 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Rough Times for Boeing
With each new week, things seem to get worse and worse for Boeing.
Recently, the airplane manufacture re-assigned 3,000 workers, which could be a sign the end of the 737 MAX plane is near.
The “damning” documents the company released last week did nothing to help their image.
The documents showed Boeing technical pilots and developers mocking Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulators and an unnamed Boeing employee complained the MAX planes were “designed by clowns, who in turn are supervised by monkeys.”
And the day after these documents were released, it was reported that former Boeing CEO would be exiting the company with nearly $80 million to his name.
The headlines keep piling up for Boeing. It will be no easy task to turn things around.
New CEO David Calhoun, who officially starts the new role today, has inherited a rough situation.
Boeing estimates the cost of grounding the 737 MAX plane is over $9 billion right now. Halting production costs money and having to compensate airlines for lost flights adds to it.
The future remains uncertain for Boeing. Will the 737 MAX ever return? Will the company be forced to re-brand in some capacity?
Time will tell.
What are your thoughts about the current state of the Boeing company? Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
Get Caught Up
In case you missed it:
President Trump is reportedly considering expanding the travel ban.
The FAA wants to slam Southwest with a huge fine.
The DOT has put further restrictions on traveling to Cuba.
Leonardo DiCaprio helped rescue a cruise passenger lost at sea.
These are the top 2020 destinations for family travel.
And these are the top 2020 destinations for solo travelers.
