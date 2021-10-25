Eric Bowman | October 25, 2021 11:22 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Seeking New and Familiar Places
For me, travel is all about discovering something new.
Even when I travel to a place I’ve been to before, I try to seek out something new and different.
Humans are creatures of habit though. Several travelers love returning to the same destination or hotel and doing the same thing for their vacations.
In speaking with various travel advisors over the last month, I was surprised to hear them say there was a good mix of their clients seeking something new.
At the beginning of 2021, the responses I heard were focused more on travelers returning to familiar spots. Given the way the last year unfolded, I sort of expected that because people love the comfort of what they know. Especially with all the various restrictions in place, traveling somewhere you know and love just made things easier.
Now it appears more and more travelers are open to booking new destinations, which is truly great for the industry. I view it as a massive positive sign for what’s to come. The bounce back is on its way, and 2022 is going to see a huge surge in travel.
Perhaps it’s because I grew up going to Orlando every summer that I try to pick new destinations for my vacations now. I still love it every time I return to Orlando because the memories come flooding back in, bringing a sense of nostalgia.
In fact, my next few trips will be to familiar places. But I do have a work trip in December to San Diego for the USTOA conference. It will be my first time in San Diego and I’m very much looking forward to it.
What new destination do you want to visit next?
