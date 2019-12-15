Eric Bowman | December 15, 2019 9:00 PM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Shop for Experiences This Holiday Season
Are you still looking for holiday gifts to give?
Want to really wow your family and friends this holiday season?
Bypass the toys and the latest gadgets and instead opt to gift them with a memorable experience.
Too often our society gets wrapped up in buying material things this time of year, counting and comparing the total number of presents or money spent on gifts.
What if more of us decided to put our gift-giving into travel instead?
Surprise your loved ones with tickets to a show or a down payment towards that bucket list trip in 2020. Or shock the whole family with an immediate trip and pack and leave on Christmas day for a micro-cation.
Even if you missed the big savings of Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday, there are still travel deals to be found.
There are always travel savings to be had if you know where to look. Working with a travel agent is certainly helpful in that regard.
This holiday season, let’s spread travel anyway we can.
And if anyone is shopping for me, I’m a size window seat in plane tickets!
Did you buy anything travel-related for Christmas presents this year? Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
Get Caught Up
In case you missed it:
AAA is projecting a record year for holiday travel, and these are the worst days and airports for holiday travel.
Google revealed its most searched for travel destinations of 2019.
The FAA says Boeing 737 MAX recertification will extend into 2020.
Cuba saw a dramatic drop in tourism numbers for 2019.
These are the most overcrowded cities in Europe.
