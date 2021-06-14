Eric Bowman | June 14, 2021 11:15 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Spontaneous and Unexpected Getaways
The spontaneous and unexpected getaway was pretty much nonexistent in 2020.
However, that type of travel is making a surging comeback as more and restrictions are lifted and places begin to fully reopen.
Having the impulse to pack up and go somewhere and then following through with it is such a great feeling.
Whether it’s for just a weekend or for an extended period of time, the spontaneous getaway is something every traveler should attempt at least once in their life.
These days it’s even easier with remote working becoming increasingly popular. The majority of these types of trips are taking place domestically at the moment, but the spontaneous international getaway will climb back as the year goes on and more countries adjust their entry protocols.
Sometimes the unexpected happens and you’re forced to travel. That happened to my family this past weekend as we hopped in the car for a 10-hour road trip to Ohio to see my wife’s ailing grandpa.
Even though the idea to travel was sparked by sadness, we did our best to make sure the trip itself wasn't defined by that. We created great new memories that we’ll cherish forever.
Not all unexpected getaways begin the same way, but they can all share the same sentiment of bringing joy to us in some form or fashion.
Isn’t travel a beautiful thing?
The last-minute decisions to hit the road or buy a plane ticket to travel may seem daunting to some, but it doesn’t have to be.
Give in to that impulse and just go!
Have you taken a spontaneous or unexpected getaway in 2021? Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
Get Caught Up
In case you missed it:
CDC amends face mask requirements for vaccinated travelers on public transportation.
Disney World drops indoor face mask requirements for vaccinated guests.
US airlines announce new routes and destinations for 2021.
Universal Orlando debuted the brand new Jurassic World VelociCoaster.
These are the top destinations that received eased travel recommendations by the CDC.
Top Offers
These are the top travel deals for June.
For all your travel offer needs be sure to bookmark www.travelpulse.com/deals.
More by Eric Bowman
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS