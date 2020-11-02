Eric Bowman | November 02, 2020 11:59 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Spring Forward This Fall
Daylight saving’s time took place this past weekend. Growing up we would always remind ourselves of which way the time change would take place by saying “spring forward, fall back.”
This fall, however, we should all continue to spring forward as best we can, especially given how things have gone throughout the 2020 calendar year.
The time isn’t the only change that has to be made this fall.
Use this time to make that change in your life you know you’ve been needing. It may be easy to lean on a fall back you’re comfortable with, but now is not the time. Not this year.
And that “woe is me” attitude needs to be a thing of the past.
It’s been a ridiculously hard year. However, you’re only going to make it worse by continuing to focus on the negative from what’s happened this year. Instead, find new positives to put your time and energy into.
The week ahead is a great time to start, as it should be a historic week for the United States.
But no matter what happens in the election this week, move forward and focus on controlling the things in your life that you can control.
The travel industry still waits for additional relief, but that doesn’t mean those in it need to just sit back and do nothing now.
Find ways to keep the progress pushing forward.
What are your goals for the rest of 2020? Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
Get Caught Up
In case you missed it:
The CDC lifted the no-sail order to allow cruises to return.
And these are the requirements cruise ships must meet before allowing passengers to board again.
The Bahamas updated its traveler entry protocols.
Mexico and Caribbean bookings are on the rise.
These were the top travel advisories that were announced in October.
United Airlines is launching a free COVID-19 testing program.
A new report revealed COVID-19’s impact on hotel rates.
