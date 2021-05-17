Eric Bowman | May 17, 2021 11:35 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Stop Dreaming, Start Exploring
Stop dreaming and start exploring – that was the clear message from the U.S. Travel Association last week.
“Polling confirms that Americans are fired up to get back out on the road for a host of reasons,” U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow said. “The 100 million or so Americans who are vaccinated need not have any lingering hesitation about booking that trip to get out and see the country this summer.”
More than 275 destinations around the world have received the coveted Safe Travels stamp from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC).
It’s time to open the world back up.
Even for those of you not yet comfortable with the idea of international travel right now, there are plenty of places around the United States that are ideal for all types of travel.
Whether you’re looking for a socially distant vacation with very few crowds or you want to check that big city off your bucket list, there’s no shortage of trip options available right now for travelers.
The pent-up demand continues, leading to a surge in bookings for many places. In fact, if you don’t have summer travel plans right now you better set something soon because places are booking up fast.
Although there are still some restrictions on travel, you shouldn’t let that deter you from taking a vacation this summer. One day all these restrictions will be lifted, but for now, you’ll be fine so long as you follow the simple and easy rules in place.
When is your next trip? Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
Get Caught Up
In case you missed it:
CDC lifts mandatory mask, social distancing mandates for those who are vaccinated.
However, masks are still required on planes, buses and trains.
CDC added new guidelines for the return of cruising.
Italy may lift quarantine restrictions for U.S. travelers by June.
Disney World, Universal Orlando announce changes to face mask policy.
Caribbean destinations are seeing a travel rebound.
These international destinations changed entry requirements to welcome vaccinated travelers this summer.
Top Offers
The top travel deals for May.
For all your travel offer needs be sure to bookmark www.travelpulse.com/deals.
More by Eric Bowman
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS