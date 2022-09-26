Eric Bowman | September 26, 2022 11:07 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Storm Season
It is, unfortunately, that time of year.
Last week we saw the devastating impact of Hurricane Fiona.
This week we are all bracing for Ian. It’s currently a Tropical Storm but is expected to hit Florida and turn into a massive Category 4 Hurricane.
While Hurricane season is from June to November, it is typically late August and into September that brings the big storms. Hurricanes Dorian, Harvey, Katrina, Ida, Irma, and Maria all took place during this timeframe.
If you plan to travel or have clients planning to travel this time of year, it’s important to ensure travelers are protected with travel insurance.
Nobody wants their trip ruined, but Mother Nature can’t be stopped. She’s going to wreak havoc from time to time and disrupt the travel plans for so many.
Florida and the Caribbean are usually the prime spots for Hurricanes this time of year. These are super popular destinations year-round, and oftentimes September brings great deals on travel.
Consumer travelers out there are booking trips earlier than ever. They need to know and be reminded there is a chance a big storm could develop during their travel window.
This is why working with a travel advisor is so key. Not only will they help make sure travel insurance is purchased, as many require all clients to purchase it, but if a Hurricane does pop up at any point during the trip, an advisor is going to help so much faster.
Advisors know all too well about this time of year and helping re-work vacation plans at the drop of a hat to save the day for their clients.
Epic vacations can still be had during this storm season. It all comes back to making sure that vacation is booked with an advisor.
Has the storm season ever impacted your travels? Let me know your thoughts on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
Get Caught Up
In case you missed it:
The best and worst times to fly this Fall.
The key dates for Fall foliage travel.
US transportation department said airline cancellations are down, complaints are up.
Japan will lift strict border restrictions for international travelers.
Holiday travel airfares are expected to rise significantly.
Insights from the latest Portrait of American International Travelers.
These are the top Fall destinations in each state.
Top Offers
For all your travel offer needs be sure to bookmark www.travelpulse.com/deals.
More by Eric Bowman
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS