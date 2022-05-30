Eric Bowman | May 30, 2022 10:09 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Summer Challenges
“Summertime and the livin is easy.”
Or is it?
While it is technically still the spring season and the first day of summer isn’t for another three weeks, Memorial Day weekend will always be the unofficial kick-off to the summer season.
And this year, summertime in the travel industry will have its difficulties and challenges.
We’ve already seen it in some fashion too, as delays and cancellations were by the thousands at airports this holiday weekend.
The travel industry faces staffing issues all over, which presents problems given how many more people will vacation this summer because of how much pent-up demand there is for traveling.
Prices are higher all over, and consumers are perhaps more demanding than ever, according to some travel advisors I’ve spoken with recently. Travelers will be hard-pressed to find last-minute deals this summer, and those who waited too long to book a trip will feel the impact on their bank accounts.
It’s quite likely some sort of issue will occur for the majority of travelers this summer, so they, and their travel advisors, need to be prepared for anything that comes up. Securing travel insurance has never been more important.
Of course, the summer challenges of 2022 are nothing compared to the days of 2020.
The travel industry persevered through immensely hard times then and while the summer ahead won’t be easy either, brighter days are ahead and the industry’s full recovery is going to be glorious.
Are you ready for a whirlwind summer travel season? What trips do you have set already?
Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
Get Caught Up
In case you missed it:
CDC warns travelers about Monkeypox outbreak.
US Virgin Islands removes all COVID-19 restrictions for domestic travelers.
Summer spending is projected to reach $194 billion.
US Travel urges action on congressional bills for industry recovery.
Japan to reopen for group tours in June.
The US destinations that are most and least impacted by airfare hikes.
