Eric Bowman | November 15, 2021 3:01 PM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Taking the Stress Out of Travel
Let’s face it, travel can be stressful at times.
And in these days, with restrictions and country entry requirements constantly changing, stress levels for travel are at an all-time high.
However, there’s one way that can greatly reduce and even eliminate stress when it comes to travel.
That way is by using a trusted travel advisor.
It’s so important to have an actual human being there for you throughout the entire process. Not only can they find you great deals, but if something goes wrong, they can help in a flash.
Advisors know the ins and outs of the travel industry, plus they’re out there traveling right now, experiencing how things have changed due to the pandemic.
This past week I was able to connect with some of the top travel advisors in the industry. They, along with over 90,000 other advisors, cast their votes for the annual Travvy Awards show. These awards honor the best of the best in the world of travel, showcasing which suppliers in the industry that the travel advisors love and trust the most.
All the advisors I spoke with shared stories of ways they have helped so many of their clients have a great vacation experience throughout 2021.
Travel advisors truly love taking the stress out of travel for their clients.
