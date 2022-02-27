Eric Bowman | February 27, 2022 6:02 PM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Tales from My Flight to Cancun
I flew to Cancun last Wednesday for the weeklong TravFORUM being held at La Casa De La Playa in Riviera Maya, Mexico.
It was a whirlwind of a travel day.
It began with a 3 a.m. wake up to catch my ride to the airport in Orlando, Florida. I was there for a media preview of the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser two-night experience. You can check out photos of the new hotel here and my video review here.
I had a 7 a.m. flight to Atlanta, which left me about 90 minutes to get some food and then head to the international terminal to fly to Cancun. The early crowds were low at Orlando and the Atlanta airport appeared around the same from the last time I was there in late January. Once the world’s busiest airport, it’s not back to its full level but we are getting closer and closer to that.
Once I boarded the plane though, I had to brace myself for being stuck in a middle seat for the next few hours. I sat there secretly hoping one of the fellow travelers in my row wouldn’t show up.
More and more passengers began to board, including the usual classics of any flight to Cancun these days – the bachelor/bachelorette or girls group, the newlywed couple headed down for their honeymoon, the multigenerational family ready for a great vacation getaway, and so on.
But alas, both my seatmates showed up, which turned into some fun conversations as we were stuck on the plane at the gate for an additional 30 minutes.
In the aisle seat sat a man who got the memo – we were both dressed in navy polo shirts and khaki shorts! We shared a laugh over that and he tells me he’s headed to see a Phish concert as he keeps greeting several fellow fans of Phish boarding the plane. “It’s easy for me to spot them,” he says with a chuckle.
In the window seat sat a woman who tells me she just booked this flight two days ago. She sold her house and described it as a grueling experience. She needed to get away and tells me she only does spontaneous travel now, a post-pandemic change in travel lifestyle.
After we landed in Cancun a little after 2 p.m. ET, everyone was blown away by the massive amounts of people waiting in the customs line. It reminded me of previous trips in 2018 and 2019. The lines extended beyond the ropes and it took nearly an hour for me to get through.
Previously, I was in and out in under 10 minutes in 2020 and under 30 minutes in 2021. My co-worker arrived around 11 a.m. ET and was able to breeze through, but a travel advisor here for the TravFORUM event landed closer to 6 p.m. ET and it also took roughly one hour to get through customs.
The second group of travel advisors landed on Sunday throughout the day and said there weren’t super long lines for them. So it’s all about timing.
Do you have plans to travel to Cancun soon? Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
Stay tuned for more coverage from the La Casa De La Playa TravFORUM.
