Eric Bowman | June 16, 2019 12:50 PM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Tales from the Airport
“Why is it so cold in here?”
This is my first thought as I step inside the Atlanta airport at 5 a.m., which happens to be around eight hours before my flight to Cancun even boards.
Why am I here so early you ask? Well, my wife is also flying today, but her flight to Canada is at 7 a.m., so here we are. The security checkpoint was a breeze because we came through the International Terminal. Two weeks ago, at this exact time, we went through the Domestic Terminal and it was a madhouse, so I’m thankful for a short line where we won’t feel rushed.
---
“When will this guy stop snoring?”
This is my first thought as we arrive at my wife’s gate. There’s a man slouching so far in his seat I’m afraid he’s going to fall to the floor. His mouth is wide open, his snoring is loud, and he just twitched his whole body to the point his hat fell off behind him but somehow, he didn’t wake up. I let out a loud sneeze in hopes to wake him so he’ll stop snoring. My wife gives me a look because she knows it was a fake sneeze.
We’ve been here for 30 minutes and once again are reaffirmed that the airport is among the best places for people watching.
He will continue to snore for the next half hour or so until more people arrive and have to sit next to him. Surprisingly, he still manages to sleep through the madness. He forgets his hat, and I feel bad for the fake sneeze, so I quickly grab it and hand it to him before he boards the plane.
I wonder what else I’ll see today as I wait for my flight? Part of me is tempted to return to my car and sleep for a couple of hours, but there’s something about airports that just give me energy.
Perhaps it’s the excitement and anticipation of traveling to my next destination, or the fact that I know I can sleep just about anywhere, so waiting to try and catch up on sleep on the plane is just fine (he said, as he yawned for the seventh time this morning).
Either way, I’m getting hungry now and the Popeyes just around the corner is smelling fantastic at the moment, but I’m holding out until famous rapper Ludacris’ restaurant Chicken + Beer opens at 10 a.m.
My wife has now boarded, and I’ve moved over to a row of chairs next to a charger outlet – normally I use the battery backup in my Away suitcase, but my wife needed it this time so I’m rocking the backpack – and of course this outlet doesn’t even work.
A couple just came up to my row of chairs and the guy legit just sat down on the armrest. He lets out an “ouch” and his wife laughs at him. Marriage is great, isn’t it?
Time to walk around and observe the chaos while dodging the people running in a full sprint to try and catch their flight.
---
“Where is this constant beeping coming from,” I scream, internally. It’s driving me nuts, and I see no cart assisting guests to their gate, as that’s the usual culprit for loud beeps. People forget how to walk here, so it’s no surprise the carts driving people around have to honk. But that isn’t causing the noise and I realize I’m approaching hangry levels so it’s time to go eat and forget about this beeping.
Chicken + Beer is one of my favorites here at the Atlanta airport. Located in Concourse D, the food focuses on southern deliciousness. The chicken and waffles are my go-to whenever I have enough time to eat at a sit-down establishment at the airport and it does not disappoint.
I’m in a much better mood now and I finally know which gate my flight is at, so I’m headed that way now.
---
“How has this Dad not lost his mind yet?”
This is my thought as a toddler has a screaming crying fit for at least 10 minutes but it felt like an hour. I’m glad my stomach is full because it’s helping me sort of forget about this kid.
Now I can’t help but wonder, maybe he just needs to eat? That may not be it though because now it sounds like he’s yelling “I don’t wanna fly Daddy.” But he’s saying it very fast while also crying, and I’m not well versed in the language of toddler scream yet, so who knows.
Kudos to this Dad for keeping his cool and not giving into his child’s temper tantrum. I want to tell him Happy Father’s Day but the kid’s calming down and I’m not about to ruin that for the Dad.
He’s not the only wild child I experienced today. One kid wouldn’t stop humming earlier this morning and despite getting some crazy looks from those all around, the parents just did not care. I would’ve rather heard “Baby Shark” from my niece on repeat than hear that kid hum again.
Of course, not all kids cause insanity at the airport. There was one adorable moment where a lady’s phone kept ringing and this little boy goes “I get it! Hello?”, which resulted in quite a few laughs and smiles from those around us.
I did lose count of the number of people I saw running to their gate today, but once you approach double digits before 10 a.m. it loses its luster. Despite what you think of these people as you see them, there’s a high chance you will be in their shoes at some point in your travel life if you haven’t already…and now I’m getting flashbacks to that one time my wife and I ran through DFW like crazy people, but we made it!
Now it’s time for me to get ready to board, and I realize this has become my longest brief yet, so thank you for reading.
I could probably write a book about all the wild and wacky things I’ve observed while people watching at the airport over the years. Some things are a bit too much to share in this column. Would you read it?
Do you have a great story of people watching at the airport? Let me know on Twitter: @EricBowman_
