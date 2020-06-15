Eric Bowman | June 15, 2020 11:41 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Tax Break for Travel? Yes Please!
Last week, it was reported the tourism industry is proposing a tax credit for travel.
The “Explore America” Tax Credit proposal, which has the support of President Trump, “could give Americans up to $4,000 in tax breaks for vacation expenses at hotels, theme parks and other tourism businesses through the end of 2021.”
The key takeaway here for me is the phrase “through the end of 2021.”
That would give many Americans who are concerned about travel right now ample time to set a future vacation.
The reality is that some people are not going to travel at this moment or even at all in 2020.
But knowing there’s a tax break to help you use those vacation days to take a trip somewhere and in the process help out a tourist destination’s economy would give peace of mind to many.
For me? I’m already on it.
I absolutely love this proposal.
But whether or not it gets approved, I still plan to travel.
This past weekend we booked a flight to go see family next month. Soon I plan to do the same for August, and depending on how things shake out with Europe, I hope to be traveling to France in September.
Mind you, these are all personal trips and not work-related. I’d travel right this second for work if needed.
What about you? Are you planning any future trips?
Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
