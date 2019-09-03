Eric Bowman | September 03, 2019 10:01 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Technology for the Win
Technology and travel go hand in hand in so many ways these days. In this digital age, we’re all using technology to enhance our travel experiences.
Whether it’s a good or bad vacation experience, chances are high technology will play a role, large or small. From the booking to the flying to the social media posting and even real-time support, the advanced tech these days truly is remarkable.
This past holiday weekend, I was one of the thousands who needed to change and or cancel a flight due to Hurricane Dorian.
A simple direct message to Delta on Twitter, a few answered questions and then all was resolved. When I asked Delta how many messages they receive per day, a spokesperson informed me that their social team handles over 6,000 messages a day from customers.
That number does fluctuate, and not all of those are about cancellations as Delta doesn't keep track of how many are solely inquiring about canceling a flight. This past weekend though, I'd venture that the bulk of their Twitter DMs pertained to issues caused by the storm.
Managing that can't be easy, but I sure am thankful they're quick about it. There was no waiting on hold. No talking to a robot or running the risk of being forced to interact with a customer service rep who may or may not be having the best of days. So, thank you, advanced technology for making my travel life easier.
One aspect of using technology when traveling that everyone should abide by is synching flights to Google assistant. We even add flights when our family members travel to just stay connected, and this past weekend it came in handy as Google alerted us my in-laws’ flight was canceled – before Spirit even notified them at all.
When they wanted to get in touch with the airline about the last-minute cancel, calling didn't work but support help through Twitter DM did.
Of course, Twitter isn't the only app travelers should keep handy. After all, there are travel apps aplenty to help throughout the vacation process. My favorite for international travel is the Mobile Passport app because it saves me so much time coming back through customs.
And while more than half of US travelers have tech issues when traveling, technology is still greatly advancing inside airplanes, in hotel rooms and on cruise ships as the major players in the travel industry look for ways to innovate and create unique experiences for their guests.
Travel agents need to make sure they are embracing technology beyond just finding ways to boost their social media presence. Having your own website goes a long way in helping your credibility and brand in this era of all things digital.
Additionally, using technology to connect with other travel agents to form a community is a great way to grow as a travel professional.
How has technology helped you in your travels? Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
Get Caught Up
In case you missed it:
Hurricane Dorian continues to impact travel.
American and United once again extended 737 Max cancellations.
Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opened at Disney World last week. Here’s how to master the experience.
These are the travel advisory warnings the US State Department made throughout August.
More and more travelers are wanting airline pricing transparency.
Top Offers
These are the top travel deals for the month of September.
Earn $500 booking bonus on 2020 group travel with CIE Tours.
Save 20% on a Vegas vacation with a stay at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.
Get 20% off your vacation to Mexico when you book at Sandos Playacar
Save 10% on 2020 sailings in Croatia with Central Holidays.
And as always, for all your travel offer needs be sure to bookmark www.travelpulse.com/deals.
More by Eric Bowman
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS