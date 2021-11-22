Last updated: 02:23 PM ET, Mon November 22 2021

Eric Bowman | November 22, 2021 12:45 PM ET

Bowman’s Travel Brief: Thankful for You

A young man with a world globe in his hands
A young man with a world globe in his hands (photo via nito100 / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Thanksgiving is always a time to reflect on what we are most thankful for in our lives.

I am thankful for you, the TravelPulse reader.

I am thankful for you, the travel advisor.

I am thankful for you, the travel consumer.

I am thankful for you, the travel industry worker.

The last two years have seen so many highs and lows in the world of travel.

While we aren’t fully back to where we were in 2019, the travel industry is slowly but surely getting there.

It’s easy to get down during these hard times, but it’s so important to stay positive and soak in all the good things around us.

We have a great deal to be thankful for in this big, beautiful world.

More and more destinations are reopening and welcoming tourists again. More and more cruise ships are returning to passenger sailings.

The travel industry's bounce-back continues to get stronger. And for that, I am ever so thankful.

What are you thankful for this holiday season? Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_

