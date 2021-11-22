Eric Bowman | November 22, 2021 12:45 PM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Thankful for You
Thanksgiving is always a time to reflect on what we are most thankful for in our lives.
I am thankful for you, the TravelPulse reader.
I am thankful for you, the travel advisor.
I am thankful for you, the travel consumer.
I am thankful for you, the travel industry worker.
The last two years have seen so many highs and lows in the world of travel.
While we aren’t fully back to where we were in 2019, the travel industry is slowly but surely getting there.
It’s easy to get down during these hard times, but it’s so important to stay positive and soak in all the good things around us.
We have a great deal to be thankful for in this big, beautiful world.
More and more destinations are reopening and welcoming tourists again. More and more cruise ships are returning to passenger sailings.
The travel industry's bounce-back continues to get stronger. And for that, I am ever so thankful.
What are you thankful for this holiday season? Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
Get Caught Up
In case you missed it:
Score Black Friday and Cyber Monday travel deals on cruises, vacation tour packages and hotels around the world.
Mexico is establishing greater security measures in the Cancun, Riviera Maya region.
Airlines facing critical test as Thanksgiving travel begins.
Congress demands accounting of airline pandemic relief money.
Hawaii won’t reopen to cruise ships until 2022.
The cheapest place to fly to from each state.
These are the safest countries to visit this holiday season.
