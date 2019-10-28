Eric Bowman | October 28, 2019 8:47 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: The All-Inclusive Resort Experience
Not every all-inclusive resort is the same.
Stay at more than one and you’ll easily understand they’re not all created equal. Some are more expensive than others and some offer way more of a true all-inclusive experience.
So, how does a traveler know which one is the best fit for them?
Easy, use a travel agent.
This was once again made abundantly clear to me as I returned home from a recent trip to Los Cabos.
I struck up a conversation with the couple next to me on the plane ride home and asked about their vacation experience.
Unfortunately, they had a terrible time. The wife said her husband got sick, the food was awful, the service could’ve been better, and every night was a loud party outside their room they couldn’t escape.
She followed up with “It’s an all-inclusive resort, we thought it’d be so much better.”
I asked if they used a travel agent and she said no, their friends who were frequent visitors to the resort told them about it.
Folks, you can’t even trust your friends.
They wanted to relax and unwind for their vacation, but every night was a headache. She asked what I do for a living and after I told here I said next time, ignore your friends and use a travel agent!
We are not the same as our friends or family, so a resort they may absolutely love could still be totally wrong for you.
While Mexico and the Caribbean are the prime spots for the majority of all-inclusive resorts, you can find them in Europe and other places around the world, including a few in the United States.
Some are better for partying; some are better for families and some offer for a far more relaxing vibe than others. Additionally, there are some that are so large they can accommodate all your family's varying needs if you're traveling in a big group.
You just have to know what it is exactly you want from your all-inclusive experience, which is why using a travel agent and their expert advice to guide you in the right direction is the best move to make when deciding where to vacation when you want everything included at your resort.
